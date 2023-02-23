LCX Market Capitalization Tops $82.90 Million (LCX)

LCX (LCX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. In the last week, LCX has traded down 13.9% against the dollar. LCX has a total market capitalization of $82.90 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of LCX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LCX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000448 BTC on popular exchanges.

LCX Token Profile

LCX’s genesis date was June 6th, 2019. LCX’s total supply is 950,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 771,584,751 tokens. LCX’s official Twitter account is @lcx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LCX is www.lcx.com/insights. The official website for LCX is www.lcx.com.

LCX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LCX is building a blockchain ecosystem – enabling institutional, merchant and consumer access digital assets in a secure, trusted ecosystem.LCX aims to build a new infrastructure for digital finance, focusing on all aspects of compliance and regulation. Investing to build AML and KYC technology solutions at the institutional and consumer level, including on-chain analytics and surveillance for all crypto deposits and withdrawals.LCX is continuously engaging with policy makers, regulators, and financial institutions and will routinely participate in financial and security audits, as well as regulatory compliance reviews.”

