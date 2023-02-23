LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) to Issue $1.05 Quarterly Dividend

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 1.05 per share on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th.

LCI Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 16.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. LCI Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 40.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect LCI Industries to earn $9.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.4%.

LCI Industries Price Performance

LCII opened at $112.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.16. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $89.28 and a fifty-two week high of $139.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.98). LCI Industries had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $894.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LCI Industries during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LCII has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target (down previously from $137.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on LCI Industries from $131.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm cut LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $137.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.14.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses, trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo, trucks, pontoon boats, trains, manufactured homes, and modular housing.

Featured Articles

