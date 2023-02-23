Lazard Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,997,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 109,649 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $102,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV lifted its holdings in ABB by 5.1% during the third quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 41,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in ABB during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in ABB by 218.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 208,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,350,000 after purchasing an additional 143,011 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 736,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,898,000 after buying an additional 38,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of ABB by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

ABB stock opened at $33.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $65.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.05. ABB Ltd has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $35.54.

ABB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised ABB from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. BNP Paribas cut shares of ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ABB from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.54.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Motion, Process Automation and Robotics & Discrete Automation. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells electrical products and solutions which are designed to provide safe, smart and sustainable electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

