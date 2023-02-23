Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 80,161 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 519,205 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 80,161 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.31% of Motorola Solutions worth $116,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 207 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 29.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth $56,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Edward Jones downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.80.

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of MSI stock opened at $264.11 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.18 and a 12-month high of $275.16. The company has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $259.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 663.73% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.02, for a total value of $321,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,905,932.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 1,200 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.02, for a total value of $321,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,905,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $7,305,576.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,058,517.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,133 shares of company stock valued at $11,730,750. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Motorola Solutions

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.