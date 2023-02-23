Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 139,573 Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,923,682 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 139,573 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $140,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in BP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,401,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of BP by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,613 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of BP by 11.4% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,597 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in BP in the second quarter valued at $624,000. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BP opened at $38.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.09. BP p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $25.36 and a 52-week high of $41.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.89 billion, a PE ratio of -61.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3966 per share. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -249.20%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BP. TheStreet raised shares of BP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of BP from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of BP from GBX 550 ($6.62) to GBX 650 ($7.83) in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on BP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on BP from GBX 700 ($8.43) to GBX 1,000 ($12.04) in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.19.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing, and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power, and natural gas liquids.

