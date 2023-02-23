Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 1,077 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $61,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $842.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $52.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $823.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $784.16. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $562.90 and a 52 week high of $873.94.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 234.76%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total transaction of $1,285,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,550.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total transaction of $1,285,215.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,550.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $848.00, for a total transaction of $424,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ORLY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $865.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $859.60.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

