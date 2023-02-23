Lazard Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,303,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,838 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $55,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 14,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 6,532 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 37.8% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 944,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,244,000 after acquiring an additional 48,070 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 110,900.0% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 11,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 166.5% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 362,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,445,000 after acquiring an additional 226,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €66.50 ($70.74) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.79.

NYSE:CCEP opened at $54.90 on Thursday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1-year low of $41.80 and a 1-year high of $57.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

