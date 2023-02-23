Lazard Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,758,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 156,287 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $76,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 5.0% during the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,223,000 after purchasing an additional 9,028 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 12.5% during the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 17,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 4.4% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 149,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 19.7% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 96,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 15,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 8.5% in the third quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE stock opened at $42.38 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $237.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.62. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.44 and a 52-week high of $56.32.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 29.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.60.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

