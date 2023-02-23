Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $73.26 Million Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 149,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of W.W. Grainger worth $73,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 260.0% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 90 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 35.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

GWW opened at $657.70 on Thursday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $440.48 and a one year high of $685.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $595.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $571.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.20.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $0.17. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 60.13%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.44 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 22.88%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GWW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $490.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $660.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $650.00 to $730.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $666.75.

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total value of $8,621,241.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,438,914.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total value of $8,621,241.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,438,914.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total transaction of $1,134,936.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,359. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

