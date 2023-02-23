Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $121.41 Million Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 501,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.39% of Parker-Hannifin worth $121,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $621,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,259,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,175,000 after acquiring an additional 51,032 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 870,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,896,000 after acquiring an additional 25,072 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 344,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,502,000 after purchasing an additional 110,072 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of PH stock opened at $345.32 on Thursday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $230.44 and a 12 month high of $361.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $44.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $317.28 and a 200-day moving average of $293.62.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $403.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $311.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.46.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.70, for a total value of $151,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 507 shares in the company, valued at $178,311.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.70, for a total value of $151,231.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,311.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total transaction of $537,152.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,454 shares of company stock valued at $21,706,490. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

