Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 789,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,121 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $65,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in DaVita by 88.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 1,388.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DaVita during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DaVita during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 38.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Get DaVita alerts:

DaVita Price Performance

Shares of DVA stock opened at $85.37 on Thursday. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.28 and a 1-year high of $124.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.22 and its 200 day moving average is $81.85. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 85.60% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $97.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group downgraded DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on DaVita from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.43.

DaVita Profile

(Get Rating)

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.