Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 789,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,121 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $65,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in DaVita by 88.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 1,388.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DaVita during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DaVita during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 38.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.
Shares of DVA stock opened at $85.37 on Thursday. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.28 and a 1-year high of $124.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.22 and its 200 day moving average is $81.85. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.22.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $97.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group downgraded DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on DaVita from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.43.
DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.
