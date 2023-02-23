Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 1,758 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,105,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.27% of IPG Photonics worth $93,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 15,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in IPG Photonics by 263.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 12,197 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 10.2% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in IPG Photonics by 207.2% during the third quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 8,133 shares during the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of IPG Photonics stock opened at $125.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 63.81, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.24. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12 month low of $79.88 and a 12 month high of $139.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.53 and a 200 day moving average of $96.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IPG Photonics Profile

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IPGP. Raymond James upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on IPG Photonics from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on IPG Photonics from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IPG Photonics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.80.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

