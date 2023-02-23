Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,832 Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,260,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $52,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in Barclays by 293.0% in the third quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 64,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 47,798 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in Barclays by 120.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 22,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 12,093 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Barclays in the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Barclays in the third quarter worth approximately $1,133,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Barclays by 18.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 390,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 60,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

BCS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Barclays from GBX 240 ($2.89) to GBX 250 ($3.01) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.05) to GBX 180 ($2.17) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barclays currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.71.

Shares of BCS opened at $8.36 on Thursday. Barclays PLC has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $11.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72. The firm has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.79%.

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking, and wealth management services. The firm operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International segments. The Barclays UK segment consists the U.K. retail banking operations, U.K.

