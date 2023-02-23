Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 875 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,506 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 499 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $88.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Loop Capital started coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Summit Insights upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered Applied Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.12.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of AMAT opened at $112.55 on Thursday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $142.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $94.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.59.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Applied Materials news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

