Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 34,575 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,575 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $3,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,580,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,058,000 after acquiring an additional 435,648 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 5,002,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482,099 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,006,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,190,000 after purchasing an additional 61,812 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 60,630.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,344,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 547.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,198,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,971 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GNR opened at $58.01 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.99 and a 200 day moving average of $56.46. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $47.17 and a 52-week high of $65.66.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.