Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 13,586 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 76,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,586 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 106,985,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,889,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680,490 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,436,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501,314 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 62,367,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,687,000 after buying an additional 1,693,615 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 36,920,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 33,042,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884,494 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA opened at $44.62 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $49.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.21 and its 200-day moving average is $41.67.

