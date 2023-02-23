Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,271 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.16% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $10,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 15,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 10,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $72.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.09 and its 200 day moving average is $69.92. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $61.44 and a twelve month high of $80.32.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

