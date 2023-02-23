Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,945 shares during the quarter. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF accounts for 1.0% of Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.33% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $9,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANGL. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 219.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,186,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,226,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312,430 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,833.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,189,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,035 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $29,769,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,040,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,019,000 after acquiring an additional 509,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $9,855,000.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ ANGL opened at $27.26 on Thursday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $30.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.64 and a 200-day moving average of $27.31.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. This is an increase from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

