Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 227.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,736 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 11,621 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after acquiring an additional 164,789 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in Tesla by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $77,767,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $203.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $644.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $384.29.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $710,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,526 shares in the company, valued at $34,399,177. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total value of $710,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,399,177. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total transaction of $1,885,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,310,755.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,122,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,779,237 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. Global Equities Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho cut their target price on Tesla from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Tesla from $350.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.54.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

