Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $6.58 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.7% of Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 45.4% in the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,837,000 after purchasing an additional 26,852 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,391,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 53.5% in the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $10,868,000.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $402.41 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $464.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $398.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $394.66.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

