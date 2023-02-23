Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 1,739 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,152 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Compass Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the second quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Lpwm LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (up previously from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

NVIDIA Trading Up 12.6 %

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,392,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 262,060 shares of company stock worth $43,817,257. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $233.60 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $289.46. The company has a market capitalization of $581.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $181.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Read More

