Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 75.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,981 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $5,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1,316.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 330.6% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,448,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $31.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.82. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $33.20.

