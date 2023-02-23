Laramide Resources (OTCMKTS:LMRXF) Trading Down 2.4%

Laramide Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LMRXF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.32 and last traded at $0.33. Approximately 6,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 16,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.38.

Laramide Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of uranium assets. The firm’s projects include Churchrock and ISR, La Jara Mesa, La Sal, Westmoreland, and Murphy. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, Australia, and the USA. The company was founded on May 29, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

