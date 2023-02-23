Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Sets New 52-Week High at $102.48

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $102.48 and last traded at $102.05, with a volume of 72249 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on LW. StockNews.com downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.80.

Lamb Weston Stock Down 0.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 107.83% and a net margin of 10.50%. Equities research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

Insider Transactions at Lamb Weston

In related news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 19,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total transaction of $1,683,237.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,644,544.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Gregory W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total transaction of $97,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at $622,376.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 19,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total transaction of $1,683,237.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,644,544.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,514 shares of company stock worth $4,100,600 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lamb Weston

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lamb Weston by 163.9% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 6,628 shares during the last quarter. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at $751,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 104,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,303,000 after buying an additional 5,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

