Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Stock Position Cut by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the third quarter worth about $26,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the third quarter valued at $46,000. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lamb Weston news, VP Gregory W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total transaction of $97,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at $622,376.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Michael Jared Smith sold 11,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $1,180,272.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,353,313.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total value of $97,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,376.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,514 shares of company stock worth $4,100,600. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Trading Up 1.0 %

Lamb Weston stock opened at $101.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.53. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.71 and a 12 month high of $102.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.92.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 107.83% and a net margin of 10.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LW. Bank of America lifted their target price on Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.80.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Featured Stories

