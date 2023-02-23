Lamar Advertising (LAMR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 24th. Analysts expect Lamar Advertising to post earnings of $1.69 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lamar Advertising Trading Up 0.0 %

LAMR opened at $105.11 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.15. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.40. Lamar Advertising has a 52 week low of $81.10 and a 52 week high of $119.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 98.36%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

In other news, Director Thomas V. Reifenheiser sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $216,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,911,957.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lamar Advertising

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAMR. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 186.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,418,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,834,000 after acquiring an additional 923,689 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter worth about $79,703,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,731,000 after acquiring an additional 463,212 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 535.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 373,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,236,000 after acquiring an additional 314,507 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 2,099.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 308,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,435,000 after acquiring an additional 294,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

