La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.182 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This is a boost from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

La-Z-Boy has increased its dividend by an average of 8.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. La-Z-Boy has a dividend payout ratio of 25.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect La-Z-Boy to earn $2.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.73 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.

La-Z-Boy Trading Up 15.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LZB opened at $31.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.19 and a 200 day moving average of $25.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.15. La-Z-Boy has a 12 month low of $21.92 and a 12 month high of $32.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $572.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.57 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On La-Z-Boy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,678,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,308,000 after acquiring an additional 30,418 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 73,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 406.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 45,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 7,024 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

Featured Stories

