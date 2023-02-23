Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Shares Gap Up to $31.53

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $31.53, but opened at $33.66. Kymera Therapeutics shares last traded at $32.02, with a volume of 32,763 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KYMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.89.

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kymera Therapeutics

In related news, Director Bruce Booth sold 378,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $11,888,163.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 918,528 shares in the company, valued at $28,814,223.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 22,110 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.89 per share, for a total transaction of $660,867.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,491,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,477,002.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Bruce Booth sold 378,966 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $11,888,163.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 918,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,814,223.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 696,726 shares of company stock worth $21,825,722. 17.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KYMR. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,770 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,514,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,199,000 after buying an additional 1,419,877 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,224,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,481 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,331,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL increased its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,692,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,158,000 after purchasing an additional 553,846 shares during the last quarter.

About Kymera Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

See Also

