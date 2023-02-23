Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 338,547 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 176,235 shares.The stock last traded at $11.79 and had previously closed at $11.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kronos Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Get Kronos Worldwide alerts:

Kronos Worldwide Stock Up 5.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 558.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 214.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.91% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks, plastics, paper and paper laminates, man-made fibers, health, food, and beauty, and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.