Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 338,547 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 176,235 shares.The stock last traded at $11.79 and had previously closed at $11.19.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kronos Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.67.
Kronos Worldwide Stock Up 5.6 %
The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.87.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Kronos Worldwide Company Profile
Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks, plastics, paper and paper laminates, man-made fibers, health, food, and beauty, and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kronos Worldwide (KRO)
- Is The Rally In The TJX Companies Stock Over?
- Can Alibaba Sustain the Earnings Boost?
- The Bottom Is In For Garmin Stock
- NVIDIA: AI and Gaming Lead The Way Forward
- Joby Aviation Stock Preps For Takeoff
Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.