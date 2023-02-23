Krones (ETR:KRN) Given a €121.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Krones (ETR:KRN – Get Rating) has been assigned a €121.00 ($128.72) target price by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KRN. Warburg Research set a €147.00 ($156.38) price target on shares of Krones in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €97.00 ($103.19) price target on shares of Krones in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €102.00 ($108.51) price objective on shares of Krones in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($127.66) price target on shares of Krones in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($127.66) price objective on shares of Krones in a research note on Thursday.

ETR KRN opened at €111.40 ($118.51) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €106.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of €98.39. Krones has a twelve month low of €67.50 ($71.81) and a twelve month high of €113.50 ($120.74). The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.18.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

