Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share on Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th.

Kontoor Brands has increased its dividend by an average of 18.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Kontoor Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 40.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kontoor Brands to earn $4.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.9%.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Kontoor Brands Price Performance

Kontoor Brands stock opened at $43.82 on Thursday. Kontoor Brands has a 52-week low of $30.98 and a 52-week high of $50.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KTB. Williams Trading raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 16.3% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands during the first quarter worth about $331,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands during the third quarter worth about $329,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the third quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 7.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.