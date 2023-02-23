Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share on Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th.
Kontoor Brands has increased its dividend by an average of 18.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Kontoor Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 40.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kontoor Brands to earn $4.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.9%.
Kontoor Brands stock opened at $43.82 on Thursday. Kontoor Brands has a 52-week low of $30.98 and a 52-week high of $50.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 16.3% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands during the first quarter worth about $331,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands during the third quarter worth about $329,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the third quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 7.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter.
Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.
