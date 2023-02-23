Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Koninklijke KPN from €3.55 ($3.78) to €3.20 ($3.40) in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Koninklijke KPN from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BNP Paribas raised Koninklijke KPN from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Koninklijke KPN from €3.80 ($4.04) to €3.60 ($3.83) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised Koninklijke KPN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke KPN has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.63.

Shares of KKPNY opened at $3.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.04. Koninklijke KPN has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $3.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Royal KPN NV engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television to retail and business consumers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer; Business; Wholesale; Network, Operations, and Information Technology (NOI); and Other.

