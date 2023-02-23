KlayUniverse Price Reaches $0.0391 (KUT)

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 23rd. During the last week, KlayUniverse has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. KlayUniverse has a total market cap of $2.15 million and $2,526.39 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KlayUniverse token can currently be bought for about $0.0391 or 0.00000164 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KlayUniverse Token Profile

KlayUniverse launched on June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. KlayUniverse’s official website is klayuniverse.com. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KlayUniverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 0.04096288 USD and is up 0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $2,634.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KlayUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KlayUniverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KlayUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

