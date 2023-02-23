Kinross Gold Co. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 20th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s FY2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KGC. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Kinross Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Kinross Gold from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays cut Kinross Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.35.

Kinross Gold Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:KGC opened at $3.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.47. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $6.34.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.80 million. Kinross Gold had a positive return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 17.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinross Gold

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KGC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 48.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 114,607 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 37,610 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Kinross Gold by 11.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,122,543 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $18,361,000 after buying an additional 325,896 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Kinross Gold by 72.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,464 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 11,505 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Kinross Gold by 39.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,445,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,493,000 after buying an additional 410,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Kinross Gold by 10.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,377,889 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,603,000 after buying an additional 487,613 shares in the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -25.53%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinross Gold Corp. engages in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its mining operations are in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The firm operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kupol, Paracatu, Tasiast, Chirano, and Corporate & Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.