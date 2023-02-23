Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) vs. MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) and MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.1% of Kingstone Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of MS&AD Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Kingstone Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Kingstone Companies has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MS&AD Insurance Group has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kingstone Companies 0 1 0 0 2.00 MS&AD Insurance Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Kingstone Companies and MS&AD Insurance Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Kingstone Companies currently has a consensus target price of $1.60, indicating a potential upside of 15.11%. Given Kingstone Companies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Kingstone Companies is more favorable than MS&AD Insurance Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kingstone Companies and MS&AD Insurance Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kingstone Companies $161.23 million 0.09 -$7.38 million ($1.55) -0.90 MS&AD Insurance Group $45.71 billion 0.38 $2.34 billion $1.57 10.41

MS&AD Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Kingstone Companies. Kingstone Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MS&AD Insurance Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Kingstone Companies and MS&AD Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kingstone Companies -12.00% -22.52% -3.93% MS&AD Insurance Group 3.92% 6.95% 0.91%

Summary

MS&AD Insurance Group beats Kingstone Companies on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Cos., Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.

About MS&AD Insurance Group

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. engages in the management of its group companies which are in the insurance business. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Domestic Non-Life Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, International Business, and Others. The Domestic Non-Life Insurance Business segment provides property and casualty insurance services such as fire, marine, accident, and automobile liability insurances. The Domestic Life Insurance Business segment offers private insurance, private pension, group insurance, and other life insurance products. The International Business segment deals with life and non-life insurance products in foreign countries. The Others segment includes financial and risk-related services. The company was founded on April 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

