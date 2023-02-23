Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Price Target Lowered to $185.00 at UBS Group

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at UBS Group from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KEYS. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.58.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KEYS traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $159.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,260,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,807. Keysight Technologies has a 12 month low of $127.93 and a 12 month high of $189.45. The firm has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 33.43% and a net margin of 20.81%. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Page sold 6,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.09, for a total value of $1,194,639.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,857,567. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP John Page sold 6,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.09, for a total value of $1,194,639.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,857,567. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 4,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total transaction of $760,751.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,069,448.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,014 shares of company stock worth $6,042,417 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Keysight Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $592,000. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 274,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,327,000 after buying an additional 5,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,214,409,000 after buying an additional 153,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.