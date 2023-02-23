Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Declares $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Kennedy-Wilson has increased its dividend by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years. Kennedy-Wilson has a payout ratio of 24.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

Kennedy-Wilson Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE KW opened at $17.23 on Thursday. Kennedy-Wilson has a 12 month low of $13.97 and a 12 month high of $25.30. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kennedy-Wilson

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Kennedy-Wilson to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet raised Kennedy-Wilson from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kennedy-Wilson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KW. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 969,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,652,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 1st quarter worth about $1,566,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 22,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-Investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.