KBR (NYSE:KBR) Price Target Increased to $63.00 by Analysts at Cowen

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Cowen from $56.00 to $63.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.11% from the company’s previous close.

KBR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of KBR from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of KBR from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of KBR in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.29.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $55.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.00. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.03, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. KBR has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $58.00.

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. KBR had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that KBR will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other KBR news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 4,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total transaction of $256,865.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,808,959.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other KBR news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 3,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $177,465.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,611.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 4,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total transaction of $256,865.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,808,959.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,619 shares of company stock worth $507,303. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of KBR by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 51,834 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of KBR by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 69,856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KBR by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 221,388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,689,000 after purchasing an additional 84,006 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in KBR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in KBR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

