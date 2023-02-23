KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $3.43 Per Share

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for KBR in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 21st. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman expects that the construction company will earn $3.43 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for KBR’s current full-year earnings is $2.86 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of KBR in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of KBR from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of KBR from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.29.

KBR stock opened at $55.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. KBR has a 52-week low of $41.96 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.03, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.11. KBR had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in KBR by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,250,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $725,188,000 after buying an additional 39,673 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in KBR by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,824,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,751,000 after buying an additional 58,460 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in KBR by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,472,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $216,415,000 after buying an additional 64,012 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in KBR by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,396,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,029,000 after buying an additional 142,941 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in KBR by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,166,475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,326,000 after buying an additional 92,212 shares during the period.

In other KBR news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 4,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total value of $256,865.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,808,959.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 4,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total value of $256,865.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,808,959.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 3,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $177,465.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,611.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,619 shares of company stock worth $507,303. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

