KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) EVP Sells $256,865.86 in Stock

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) EVP Jennifer Myles sold 4,714 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total value of $256,865.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,902 shares in the company, valued at $3,808,959.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jennifer Myles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 16th, Jennifer Myles sold 1,449 shares of KBR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $72,971.64.

Shares of KBR stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.70. 1,444,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,123. KBR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.96 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 46.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.59 and a 200 day moving average of $50.00.

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.11. KBR had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. KBR’s revenue was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. KBR’s payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of KBR from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of KBR in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of KBR from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on KBR from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KBR currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in KBR by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 51,834 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in KBR by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 69,856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in KBR by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 221,388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,689,000 after buying an additional 84,006 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

