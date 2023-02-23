KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.37-$0.47 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of -. KAR Auction Services also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.37-0.47 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KAR. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on KAR Auction Services from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered KAR Auction Services from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.29.

NYSE:KAR traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.79. The company had a trading volume of 374,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,655. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. KAR Auction Services has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $22.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.46.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAR. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in KAR Auction Services by 6.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 107,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 6,789 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the first quarter worth about $206,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 55.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 23,021 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 104,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 12,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 1.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter.

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

