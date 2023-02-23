KAR Auction Services’ (KAR) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barrington Research in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 62.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of KAR Auction Services from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.29.

KAR Auction Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KAR traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $15.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,797. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.85. KAR Auction Services has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KAR Auction Services

About KAR Auction Services

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,185,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $238,002,000 after purchasing an additional 549,574 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 14.3% during the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,275,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $122,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,220 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,508,286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,883,000 after purchasing an additional 823,484 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,405,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,062,000 after purchasing an additional 86,181 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,552,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,358,000 after purchasing an additional 12,619 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

Featured Articles

