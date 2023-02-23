Kalera Public (NASDAQ:KAL) & BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Head to Head Contrast

Kalera Public (NASDAQ:KAL – Get Rating) and BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.2% of Kalera Public shares are held by institutional investors. 12.7% of Kalera Public shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Kalera Public and BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kalera Public N/A -37.39% -11.52% BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas 10.86% 6.41% 4.22%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kalera Public N/A N/A -$370,000.00 N/A N/A BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas $378.21 million N/A $99.18 million $0.29 17.69

This table compares Kalera Public and BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has higher revenue and earnings than Kalera Public.

Volatility & Risk

Kalera Public has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kalera Public and BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kalera Public 0 0 1 0 3.00 BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kalera Public currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.71%. Given Kalera Public’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Kalera Public is more favorable than BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas.

Summary

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas beats Kalera Public on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kalera Public

Kalera Public Limited Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hydroponic vertical farming company in the United States and internationally. The company operates vertical hydroponic farms and related technology development facilities that produce various lettuce and micro-greens for the retail and food service markets. It also holds a license to patented technology related to geopolymer concrete. Kalera Public Limited Company is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

BrasilAgro Cia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas focuses on the acquisition, development and exploration of agricultural properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, Cotton and Other. The Real Estate segment presents the P&L from operations carried out in the Company’s subsidiaries. The Grain segment produces and markets soy and corn. The Sugarcane segment includes the sale of the raw product. The cattle raising segment consists of producing and selling beef calves after weaning, which characterizes the activity as breeding and fattening of cattle. The cotton segment is engaged primarily in the production and sale of cotton lint and seed. The Other segment engages in corporate activities. The company was founded on September 23, 2005 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

