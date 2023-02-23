JUST Price Tops $0.0300 on Top Exchanges (JST)

JUST (JST) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. JUST has a market capitalization of $266.97 million and $21.85 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, JUST has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. One JUST token can currently be bought for about $0.0300 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002182 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000262 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000325 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $101.50 or 0.00426028 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000102 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,723.69 or 0.28220883 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000160 BTC.
JUST Profile
JUST’s genesis date was May 5th, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,902,080,000 tokens. The official website for JUST is just.network/#. JUST’s official Twitter account is @defi_just and its Facebook page is accessible here. JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f.
Buying and Selling JUST
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars.
