JTC (OTCMKTS:JTCPF) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of JTC (OTCMKTS:JTCPF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

JTC Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:JTCPF opened at C$8.91 on Tuesday. JTC has a twelve month low of C$7.24 and a twelve month high of C$10.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$9.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.90.

About JTC

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

