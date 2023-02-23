JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Given a $155.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on JPM. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group set a $156.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $148.39.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $138.56 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $153.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $406.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.09.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 33.11%.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $3,247,895.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 48,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,778,516.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $3,247,895.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 48,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,778,516.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,041.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 67.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.