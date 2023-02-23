Joystick Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $13,033.31 (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One Joystick token can currently be purchased for $0.0913 or 0.00000373 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Joystick has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. Joystick has a total market capitalization of $18.72 million and $13,033.31 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Joystick alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00009992 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00043644 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00029315 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00020656 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004150 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000168 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.44 or 0.00214420 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,457.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Joystick Profile

Joystick (JOY) is a token. Its launch date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.08476212 USD and is down -0.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $18,366.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joystick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Joystick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joystick and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.