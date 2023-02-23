Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Holdings Decreased by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lessened its stake in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,602 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Outdoors were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JOUT. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 17.3% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 39,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 5,894 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 1.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 604,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,996,000 after buying an additional 10,017 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 36.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its position in Johnson Outdoors by 14.5% in the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 29,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.15% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Outdoors Stock Performance

NASDAQ JOUT opened at $63.91 on Thursday. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $84.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.44 million, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.85.

Johnson Outdoors Announces Dividend

Johnson Outdoors ( NASDAQ:JOUT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 9th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $196.39 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson Outdoors Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 11th. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Outdoors

In other news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 4,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $271,041.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,921 shares in the company, valued at $954,048.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors, Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography, and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

