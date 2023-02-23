John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.82 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share.

John Bean Technologies Price Performance

Shares of JBT opened at $109.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.40. John Bean Technologies has a 52-week low of $81.59 and a 52-week high of $126.75.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at John Bean Technologies

A number of analysts recently commented on JBT shares. William Blair lowered John Bean Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on John Bean Technologies from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on John Bean Technologies from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on John Bean Technologies to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $32,895.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,994,447.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 900 shares of company stock worth $89,841. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Bean Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBT. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 201.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

Further Reading

