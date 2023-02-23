Jody Pollard Sells 5,365 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Stock

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) SVP Jody Pollard sold 5,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $329,947.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Rush Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RUSHA traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.95. 227,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,064. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.72 and a 52-week high of $62.20.

Rush Enterprises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rush Enterprises

Separately, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Rush Enterprises in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 15.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 35,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 2.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 65,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the second quarter valued at $689,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 31.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 13,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 3,818.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

